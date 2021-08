A San Antonio-area man and his girlfriend are facing federal gun charges for allegedly buying several machine-gun variants for a cartel in Mexico. Edgar Raul Moreno and Leyra Jeanette Rodriguez, who are in their 20s, appeared in federal court Thursday after being arrested by agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The agency investigated them after a gun dealer flagged the woman’s purchase of an Ohio Ordnance M240-SLR belt-fed rifle this summer.