Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaiguans demonstrated 'common valor' in Civil War

MPNnow
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is part one of “Common Valor,” a look back at the Civil War era by Canandaigua Town Historian Leif HerrGesell. History has much to do with our everyday lives, whether you’re driving down state Route 5 (5 and 20), which used to be a First Nations path, or passing by the Nott Road cemetery or one of several old schoolhouses in the area. We are surrounded by history and it impacts our daily lives in myriad ways. Still we barely nod at it and sometimes even take umbrage with things of the past we largely don’t understand but seem egregious to us in the present.

www.mpnnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
City
Canandaigua, NY
City
Elmira, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American War#War Veteran#The Civil War#Canandaiguans#First Nations#Native Americans#Southern#The Union Army#Appomattox Court House#Confederate#Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
San Jose, CAFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury selection set to begin in Theranos fraud case

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the San Jose, California, trial against embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of duping doctors and patients, and defrauding investors of multimillions of dollars through the blood-testing startup. The Holmes and Theranos names have been surrounded by scandal since the then-billionaire was charged...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy