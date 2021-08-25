Canandaiguans demonstrated 'common valor' in Civil War

The following is part one of “Common Valor,” a look back at the Civil War era by Canandaigua Town Historian Leif HerrGesell. History has much to do with our everyday lives, whether you’re driving down state Route 5 (5 and 20), which used to be a First Nations path, or passing by the Nott Road cemetery or one of several old schoolhouses in the area. We are surrounded by history and it impacts our daily lives in myriad ways. Still we barely nod at it and sometimes even take umbrage with things of the past we largely don’t understand but seem egregious to us in the present.