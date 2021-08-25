Beaver County Partnership Awarded $125,000.00

At its annual meeting in July, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2021 Martin Rose Economic Developer Merit Award to William “Billy” Barlow. The award was in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding leadership and collaboration in economic development, thus improving the business climate and quality of life in Oswego, NY and Oswego County; for his innovative service as mayor of the City of Oswego; for his commitment to downtown revitalization, neighborhood restoration and brownfield site rehabilitation; for the expansion of tourism and recreation through the restoration of Wright’s Landing and the Cahill Pier, development of the Harbor Trail, and regeneration of city parks; for fostering business attraction, expansion and retention in the City of Oswego; and, for securing over $40 million in economic development and infrastructure grants for the betterment of the Oswego community.