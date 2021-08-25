Beaver County Partnership Awarded $125,000.00
(File Photo of Skip Homan during a recent appearance about the partnership on Beaver County Radio) (Harrisburg, Pa.) The Beaver County Partnership was awarded $125,000 from the Commonwealth for Phase 3 & 4 of its Quality Education and Work Force Development study. Formed in 2016, the Beaver County Partnership is a public/private partnership of more than 300 volunteer Beaver County Leaders from local businesses, government, and public service organizations.beavercountyradio.com
Comments / 0