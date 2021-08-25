Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver County, PA

Beaver County Partnership Awarded $125,000.00

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(File Photo of Skip Homan during a recent appearance about the partnership on Beaver County Radio) (Harrisburg, Pa.) The Beaver County Partnership was awarded $125,000 from the Commonwealth for Phase 3 & 4 of its Quality Education and Work Force Development study. Formed in 2016, the Beaver County Partnership is a public/private partnership of more than 300 volunteer Beaver County Leaders from local businesses, government, and public service organizations.

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Beaver, PA
County
Beaver County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Quality Education#Beaver County Radio#Beaver County Leaders#Pa State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Related
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Blackhawk Schools Switch to Universal Masking

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Chippewa Township, PA) On Friday August 27th, the Blackhawk School District announced via their website that they are requiring universal masking for all students and staff for indoor activities and transportation. They state that the change comes from the fact that Beaver County is reported to be a high transmission area and they are following their health and safety plan accordingly. The district originally planned to start the school year with masks being optional. Their school year started on the 24th. They are slated to issue an update on September 3rd.
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Floyd County's CCA to seek Economic Development Partnership designation

Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy will be part of the state’s 2021-2022 Economic Development Partnership training cohort. It’s one of just nine Career, Technical and Agricultural Education programs chosen to participate by the Georgia Department of Education. “The EDP enables school districts to align their CTAE programs with...
Lake County, SDamazingmadison.com

Lake County awarded state grant for bridge project

Lake County has been awarded one of the state Transportation Department’s Preliminary Engineering Bridge Improvement Grants for a bridge project. Lake County’s grant is one of thirty-three grants totaling more than one-point-four-million dollars that were awarded at the state Transportation Commission’s meeting on Thursday. Other counties in the area receiving...
Berks County, PAMercury

Berks County commissioners decline partnership to manage Kaercher Creek Lake

The Berks County commissioners have decided not to explore a renewed partnership with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission to manage Kaercher Creek Lake Park in Windsor Township east of Hamburg. At a county operations meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt recommended to his colleagues that the county end discussions with the commission. He told […]
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Beaver County municipalities receive guidance on rescue plan spending

BEAVER — County commissioners announced Thursday a tentative plan to spend Beaver County's approximately $46 million in American Rescue Plan funding. The county received around $46 million this year, and will receive an additional $46 million in 2022. The county has until the end of 2024 to spend the funding, while it has until the end of 2026 to complete all projects started with the funding.
Harrisburg, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Bernstine: New Sunshine Act Changes Take Effect Aug. 29, Apply to Local Government, School Board Meetings

HARRISBURG – Rep. Aaron Bernstine alerted Pennsylvanians to an upcoming change to the state’s Sunshine Act, which would increase transparency in government. The new provisions will take effect on Sunday, Aug. 29, and require public agencies, including municipalities and school districts, to post public meeting agendas at least 24 hours prior to the start of a meeting.
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Riverside School District Receives $500,000.00 For Pool Renovation

(Harrisburg, Pa.) Riverside School District was awarded $500,00 from the Commonwealth for redevelopment of the school’s natatorium. Riverside is one of the schools in Beaver County with a swimming pool that not only offers recreation to the students within the district, but to the public as well. Installed in 1976,...
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Beaver County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 43% of people fully vaccinated

Some 43% of people living in Beaver County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 24, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Harrisburg, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Brighton Twp. Fire Department Receives $250,00.00 Grant for Grange Renovation Project

(Harrisburg, Pa.) Brighton Township was awarded $250,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Recreation and Conservation Grant Program. The awarded funds will be used for Brighton Township Fireman’s Social Hall. The Brighton Twp. Grange Renovation Project became necessary as membership and volunteers for the Brighton Township VFD...
Politicsmagnoliareporter.com

State awards Hempstead County road bid

The Arkansas Department of Transportation recently accepted one South Arkansas project bid but rejected another. Redstone Construction Group of Little Rock was the successful low bidder for a state aid job to overlay Hempstead County Road 2. The bid was $592,250.36. R.K. Hall LLC of Paris, TX, bid $757,754.79. Pine...
Westchester County, NYtheexaminernews.com

County Parks Commissioner O’Connor Honored with National Award

The National Association of County Park and Recreation Association (NACPRO) has awarded Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O’Connor with its 2021 Outstanding Public Official Award. The award is presented to a nominated, elected or appointed federal, state, or local official, including commissioners or board members, who has contributed significantly to...
Rolla, MORolla Daily News

The Community Partnership expands services to multiple counties

The Community Partnership has been awarded new grants to allow the nonprofit, based in Rolla, to expand services to multiple counties. Executive Director Jean Darnell said The Community Partnership received a Department of Social Services Home Visiting Program grant and Missouri Children’s Trust Fund Safe Sleep grant that will provide funds for the nonprofit to operate the Healthy Families America Home Visiting Program in — Phelps, Pulaski, Texas, Maries, Moniteau, Morgan, Miller, Camden and Laclede counties.
Politicsbeavercountyradio.com

Hopewell Commissioners Announced Road Paving Bid, Advertise for Ordinance

(Hopewell Twp., Pa.) Hopewell Township Commissioners met Monday night and announced that Youngblood Paving was the lowest bidder for the road paving to be done on several roads. The township will advertise for the adoption of an ordinance establishing the volunteer fire department’s authority to impose fees and reasonable costs...
Hubbard County, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Hubbard County plan targets nuisance beavers

Beavers be warned: There’s a bounty on your head. Hubbard County adopted a nuisance beaver policy. The policy only applies to beavers causing damage to the county’s roads, ditches, drainage systems and rights-of-way. County Public Works Coordinator Jed Nordin proposed the beaver management program at the Aug. 17 Hubbard County...
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Beaver County United to host community block party in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE — Beaver County United is hosting a block party Saturday in the borough. Beaver County United, a local branch of Pennsylvania United, is a grassroots, multiracial and generational organization working for and with working class people to build stronger communities, according to the group's website. The block party will...
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Operation Oswego County Presents Award to William Barlow

At its annual meeting in July, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2021 Martin Rose Economic Developer Merit Award to William “Billy” Barlow. The award was in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding leadership and collaboration in economic development, thus improving the business climate and quality of life in Oswego, NY and Oswego County; for his innovative service as mayor of the City of Oswego; for his commitment to downtown revitalization, neighborhood restoration and brownfield site rehabilitation; for the expansion of tourism and recreation through the restoration of Wright’s Landing and the Cahill Pier, development of the Harbor Trail, and regeneration of city parks; for fostering business attraction, expansion and retention in the City of Oswego; and, for securing over $40 million in economic development and infrastructure grants for the betterment of the Oswego community.
Mckees Rocks, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Wolf Administration Announces $2.3 Million to Address Blight in McKees Rocks

(McKees Rocks, PA) Governor Tom Wolf announced today a $2 million investment in Allegheny County to support blight remediation in McKees Rocks. Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Dennis Davin joined Sen. Wayne Fontana, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, McKees Rocks Mayor Jack Muhr, McKees Rocks CDC President Taris Vrcek, and others for a press conference in McKees Rocks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy