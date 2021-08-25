LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you are so upset about something, you decide to take to the streets to protest, it is a good idea to be certain that what you are protesting against is real. It has happened across the country and across the state, and over the weekend it happened in La Crosse. A small group of protesters stood at a busy intersection waving American flags and holding signs protesting against vaccinations. A number of the signs called for an end to vaccine mandates. But the thing is, there are no vaccine mandates. The federal government has not, nor has any state government, mandated that people get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Still, the signs warned against tyranny, while some compared the so-called mandate to what happened in Nazi Germany, reading “Forced experimental shots happened in Nazi Germany concentration camps.” While some sports arenas and concert venues are requiring people to get vaccinated before attending, most also allow a negative test for entry. And while some employers are mandating their employees be vaccinated, people still have the freedom of choice to no longer work there. No one is holding anyone down and forcing the vaccine into their arm. We do still have freedom of choice, including the choice to join a protest against something that doesn’t exist.