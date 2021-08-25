Cancel
Public Health

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 4 days ago

Dear Editor, Is there someone that can explain why the newspapers report only the statistics on the new number of COVID cases. The News never goes into detail with statistics on how many of the new cases were not vaccinated. It’s kind of like closing the barn door after the horse ...

Public HealthCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Vaccinate nursing home staff

I was appalled to read in The Sentinel that "nearly 60%" of most nursing home staff are vaccinated. The residents of these homes are helpless to avoid contact with the staff, and I'm sure most of us remember that in the early days of COVID a large number of deaths from this disease came from those in nursing homes. The last place I would want one of my elderly relatives when COVID cases are surging again, is a nursing home with unvaccinated workers. My feeling is that if any place needs 100% vaccination compliance, it is surely a nursing home where people who are already susceptible to disease are unable to shield themselves from attendants who could very well have been exposed to or even contracted this disease.
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

Why Some Libertarians Support Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON - The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing proponents of America’s libertarian movement to question just what their philosophy demands of them. Many libertarians, who champion individual freedom and are generally skeptical of government authority, have been outspoken in denouncing vaccine mandates and social distancing measures as an unwarranted intrusion on personal liberty.
New Ulm, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Masks won’t be required at New Ulm schools

Masks won’t be mandated in New Ulm Schools after a heavily attended school board meeting Thursday night. After hearing public comment on the hotly debated matter of masking in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the board voted on a motion to make masks optional, but not required for the 2021-2022 year. That motion failed.
Public Healthncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Questions of public health

---- Once again, New York’s Health Department is telling New Yorkers to wing it when it comes to a matter of health. In this case, it’s leaving the public in the dark on so-called breakthrough cases of the coronavirus — instances in which people who are already vaccinated contract the disease. For reasons that are not at all apparent, the state Health Department isn’t sharing data on these cases, and has been silent on why.
EducationObserver-Reporter

EDITORIAL: It should be mandated for teachers to be vaccinated

According to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, close to 90% of teachers in the country have received COVID-19 vaccines, an infinitely sensible action to take, considering that many will soon be entering classrooms with children who have either not yet been vaccinated or are under age 12 and not yet eligible.
U.S. PoliticsAlbert Lea Tribune

Letter: There is renewed hope in America

Brad Kramer stated, “there is renewed hope in America now,” and I must agree. Now that Joe Biden occupies the White House, there truly is a renewed hope in America. As our nation continues to tackle the challenges of the coronavirus, we need the honesty, integrity and unwavering values of President Biden. We need timely information in uncertain times. We need to be able to trust that the words of our president are fact and not hyperbole.
CollegesAnderson Herald Bulletin

THEIR VIEW: Upholding IU's vaccination mandate sends a clear message

It’s a move that upholds the rights of public institutions to implement safety restrictions in the fight against COVID-19, and it was one of former President Donald Trump’s own Supreme Court picks who preserved the mandate. On Aug. 12, Justice Amy Coney Barrett dismissed an emergency application filed by eight...
Public HealthPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Pro-Vaccine Arguments That Don't Work: 'Get A COVID Shot Or You're Un-American'

Stories like this one continue to fill my news feed: Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t just immoral – it’s ‘un-American.' Taking aim at people who assert that governments can't make them get vaccines, Penn State ethicist Christopher Beem claimed that “arguments grounded in self-interest can often be correct – but still deeply inadequate.”
U.S. Politicsvillages-news.com

General Washington required vaccinations

Speaking the Truth is not always popular. Recognizing the Truth is often difficult. Sometimes, the Truth is so obvious we simply can’t believe it is True. COVID is real. It kills regardless of age, sex, religious belief, political affiliation, socio-economic status, race …. Simply – COVID kills. COVID may cause...
Pharmaceuticalsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Shaming the unvaccinated won’t work

In his Aug. 2 letter, Jack A. Mabry advocates shaming those who chose not to vaccinate. Does he realize that some people cannot take the vaccination because of allergies, medical reasons or moral, ethical and religious reasons? Then there are those who are waiting for full FDA approval because of the adverse affects it has on some “guinea pigs”?
Labor IssuesJuneau Empire

Opinion: Murkowski should oppose pro-union bill

Politicians in Washington, D.C., are considering major changes to federal labor laws that would give unions even more power to force their agenda on Alaska workers and workplaces. If passed, the Democratic-led “Protecting the Right to Organize Act” would threaten Alaska businesses, workers’ rights, and our economy. Senator Murkowski should fight hard to stop this harmful legislation.
Public HealthWTOK-TV

ADPH: Phone calls about Medicare not coming from us

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday it has received reports that people are receiving unsolicited telephone calls, some asking unsolicited questions about their Medicare coverage. One of the phones numbers from which calls appear to be coming is a county health department. However, there...
wizmnews.com

Nothing mandatory about vaccinations

If you are so upset about something, you decide to take to the streets to protest, it is a good idea to be certain that what you are protesting against is real. It has happened across the country and across the state, and over the weekend it happened in La Crosse. A small group of protesters stood at a busy intersection waving American flags and holding signs protesting against vaccinations. A number of the signs called for an end to vaccine mandates. But the thing is, there are no vaccine mandates. The federal government has not, nor has any state government, mandated that people get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Still, the signs warned against tyranny, while some compared the so-called mandate to what happened in Nazi Germany, reading “Forced experimental shots happened in Nazi Germany concentration camps.” While some sports arenas and concert venues are requiring people to get vaccinated before attending, most also allow a negative test for entry. And while some employers are mandating their employees be vaccinated, people still have the freedom of choice to no longer work there. No one is holding anyone down and forcing the vaccine into their arm. We do still have freedom of choice, including the choice to join a protest against something that doesn’t exist.

