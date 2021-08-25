Photographs by Julia Fullerton-Batten that document an unprecedented year when life changed forever

The last time I lived in London, I had a breakdown. I was 26. It’s a time I usually don’t care much to reflect on. Hair stuck to the front of my face with days-old grease, gum disease from chain-smoking and being too low to brush my teeth. Self-medicating with drugs, drink, anything, that I soon struggled to get a handle on. I was working long hours to become a lawyer in the City. I once thought professional status and prestige would make my life happier. Yet as my mid-twenties approached, years of struggle against my own mind had begun to submerge me. I lived with friends, but I hid parts of myself from them in shame. I dated a few men but things always sank. I was signed off sick in the final months of my training contract and qualified in absentia. Then things worsened. I asked my mother to take me home to Bristol – like a terrified child. I spent the next two years in my teenage bedroom recovering, profoundly disturbed by how I had misused my adult freedom.