Photographs by Julia Fullerton-Batten that document an unprecedented year when life changed forever

By Katy Cowan
creativeboom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe response was enormous and the series, Looking Out From Within, was born. Her idea was to photograph different people imprisoned in their homes as they looked out of their windows onto the surreal and silent world outside. She chose to photograph them during twilight to further enhance the poignancy of their situation and isolation.

