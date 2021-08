The original AOL model, the users were the customers. The Facebook model is that the users are the product. This is a big difference. It would be nice if some social network could take the place of Facebook, but the problem is that it takes a TON of computing power, server design, and geographic physical presence to have something that is usable. One can't just throw a Linux box in a corner and call it done, it requires an extensive network to do it... and because people are cheapskates, there are only real two ways it will be paid for... either government grants (with people bitching how the government will have access to everything on the site, or it is politically tainted), or intrusive ads. There are not really any relevant revenue streams that a social network could use, and be able to keep up with demand.