Oxford Properties Group and J.P. Morgan Asset Management are cashing out in a record-shattering $825M office sale for the Greater Boston market. MetLife Investment Management and Norwegian-based Norges Bank Investment Management have bought One Memorial Drive, a fully leased, 409K SF office tower in East Cambridge for $825M, the companies announced Thursday. The acquisition of the building, across the street from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's campus, set a Boston record of $2K per SF and is the largest single-asset office transaction in the U.S. this year, according to Oxford.