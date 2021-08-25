Westbound Lanes Of I-94 Reopen Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Maple Grove
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 have reopen Wednesday morning following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the northwest metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the Highway 610 intersection in Maple Grove. A Harley-Davidson entered a construction zone, drifted off the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in the ditch.minnesota.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0