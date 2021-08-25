LETTER: History should be told from more than one viewpoint

When we tell the story of the American Revolution from the viewpoint of George Washington, we silence the voices of the one-third of Americans who were Tories. When we tell the story of the plantation South from the viewpoint of the plantation owners, we silence the voices of the enslaved blacks. When we tell the story of Manifest Destiny from the viewpoint of the pioneers who settled the west, we silence the voices of the native Americans. When we tell the story of the Trans-Pacific Railroad from the viewpoint of the railroad barons, we silence the voices of the Chinese laborers.