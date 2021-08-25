Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts
Originally published as a Roseville Police Department Facebook post – “On 8/16 at about 12 PM, the Roseville Police Department responded to the theft of a catalytic converter from the 10000 block of Foothills Blvd. Multiple officers responded to the area and eventually located the suspect vehicle in a residential area off of Crocker Ranch Road. Officers located the stolen catalytic converter in the back seat of the vehicle.www.crimevoice.com
