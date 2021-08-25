Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

By Anthony Di Pizio
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Facebook might be a trillion dollar company, but its financials suggest it's not done.
  • The metaverse presents a business opportunity like the world has never seen before.

There are no real secrets to successful investing. If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." It means that when a stock is working (for the right reasons), you should let it run its course.

Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. The company is now worth over $1 trillion, and it's one of just five companies that have reached that valuation milestone.

But not only is Facebook likely to keep running, I also think it's also a buy for investors who don't own it yet. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LAND_0bcFOxAI00
Image source: Getty Images

It never stops innovating

Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users. If tech companies become complacent, they can be quickly surpassed and rendered obsolete. It's a fate that befell old tech darlings like AOL and MySpace.

But Facebook is a company that likes to lead. Right now, some estimates suggest 10,000 of its employees are working in the Reality Labs segment of the business, which focuses on developing tools to power virtual and augmented reality.

This is a topic CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed at length on the July 28 second-quarter earnings call. Facebook has a clear focus for the future: the metaverse. It's what the company envisions will be the new version of the internet, where people will meet digitally in "spaces," much like they do in the real world.

For anyone who has played online games such as The Sims, picture that -- except imagine being inside the playing experience, perhaps much like the movie Avatar portrays. Facebook thinks it can help build an entire digital economy inside the metaverse, where users can "teleport" to different augmented experiences and transport their inventories with them.

The main hurdle is creating a feeling of presence. It needs to actually feel like a version of reality to work, otherwise it might amount to nothing more than a gaming experience. Facebook acknowledges it will take a global collaborative effort from tech hardware and software companies to make this happen. It's not a job for Facebook alone, although it indicates it will be spending billions per year on research and development.

It just keeps growing

Like most tech stocks, Facebook used to get attention for its user growth and innovative new products. (Remember when it acquired Instagram and WhatsApp?) But now it's a cash generating machine that investors buy for its earnings, so the stock has graduated from a speculative investment to an essential part of many portfolios.

Metric

2018

2019

2020

2021 (Estimate)

CAGR

Revenue

$55.8 billion

$70.6 billion

$85.9 billion

$119.2 billion

28.7%

EPS

$7.65

$6.48

$10.22

$14.08

22.5%

Facebook saw an acceleration in revenue growth between 2019 and this year, and that's probably attributable to the pandemic-driven stay-at-home economy. Consumers had much more time to spend in front of their screens during lockdowns, but so far in 2021, the growth doesn't appear to be slowing.

Investors usually price a profitable company based on its earnings per share. Facebook trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 25, based on expected 2021 earnings of $14.08 and a share price of $359. That's much cheaper than the 35 times earnings of the broader Nasdaq 100 index, which Facebook is a part of.

If the company continues to grow earnings at 22.5% each year, that means the stock should double every three and a half years, assuming the multiple of 25 remains consistent. So on an earnings basis, there's a really compelling case for owning the stock.

But there's no telling how much financial performance might come from new businesses derived from the metaverse. If Facebook takes an early leadership position, investors might pay a premium for the stock to capture future growth.

Why it's a buy right now

Many technology companies have backed themselves to change the world before, but these big pivots sometimes come when they're hunting for a new market after their core business begins slowing.

Facebook is attacking new innovations like the metaverse from a position of strength. Its business is firing on all cylinders, and it generates enough capital to commit to these big leaps forward.

What might an entire digital world be worth? Well, Facebook is using the same strategy it always has: Make the product accessible so it can acquire as many users as possible. The company has indicated it's not looking to make large amounts of money selling hardware, but is instead focused on creating the digital ecosystem to host hundreds of millions of users.

As it did with its social network, it will worry about monetizing them later. Except that this could be much, much bigger.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stock#Aol#Myspace#Reality Labs#Avatar#Cagr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Corsair Gaming stands to benefit significantly from PC upgrades and the self-broadcasting trend. Zillow Group is a disruptive force in the U.S. real estate industry. A focus on connected TV and access to first-party data differentiates Magnite in the advertising technology world. Finding growth stocks with low downside volatility is...
Stocksinvesting.com

Top TSX Growth Stocks Ready to Soar in Q3

With the stock market closing at an impressive number of record highs this year, it’s clear that investors are betting on a rather bullish outlook for the economy. Stocks that have seen continued top-line growth have outperformed those in “value” sectors. However, such growth stocks are now approaching valuations that may not make sense for some long-term investors.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Advice Makes This Stock a Buy

Warren Buffett reminds us that the price we pay for a stock does matter. Pinterest is early in its days of generating revenue from its user base. The stock is cheap compared to more popular stocks while offering better growth and profitability. Some of the most popular stocks in the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy in September

These stocks might be going through temporary slumps. They look even more attractive after sitting out of the recent stock market rally. This year has been a great one for investors so far. With the S&P 500 up by 19% through late August, gains have again outpaced the long-term average on rising optimism about a post-pandemic growth surge.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $100,000 in 10 Years (or Less)

Buying and holding innovative businesses is the key to wealth creation. These four businesses are disruptors within their respective industries. Although investing offers no guarantees, history has proven time and again that patience pays off. Since 1980, the benchmark S&P 500 has navigated its way through the Black Monday crash,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Smart Cannabis Growth Stocks to Buy for the Fall

Not all cannabis companies sell marijuana. Addressing an industry's pain points can be a lucrative business model. Real estate is something that every business needs. It can pay to be different. In my view, the smartest investments are often companies that have something special -- for example, a clever business model, or a history of rebutting assumptions about players in their industry.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Not every stock that you invest in will go on to be a big winner, but owning just a handful of stocks that deliver decades-long winning streaks can produce life-changing returns -- if you hold on patiently. Consider that Microsoft delivered a total return of roughly 26,600% over the last 30 years. Apple's performance across that stretch was even better -- a staggering return of roughly 78,400%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

European regulators are allowing a partner's facility in Spain that manufactures Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to operate while an investigation into contamination issues moves forward. Investors could be concerned about potential production delays if more problems are found. What happened. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were sliding 3.8% lower as of 11:26...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Supply chain worries shouldn't hurt Corsair Gaming's durability. Spotify's audio bets seem to be paying off. Dropbox wants to reinvest into its business for growth. The intersection of durable, digital-focused businesses and reasonable valuations has often led to great investor returns. Unfortunately, over recent months, businesses that fit into both of those categories have been hard to come by.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich One Day

It's not something most investors realize, but investing in the right stocks can make you wealthy over time. The key is to have the discipline to stay the course, even if businesses within your portfolio surprise you with the occasional negative earnings report. I'd argue that if you own a bunch of great companies, more often than not, they tend to surprise you.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike Stock Soared This Week

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) surged this week after Nasdaq announced that it would add the cloud security leader to one of its most popular stock indexes. As of the market close on Thursday, CrowdStrike's stock price was up 17%. So what. CrowdStrike joined the Nasdaq-100 index on Thursday. It replaced...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

Upstart Holdings uses artificial intelligence to improve the lending process. Roblox's platform allows users to build their own video games. Shopify makes it easy for customers to build their own e-commerce shops. Plenty of technology companies are growing their businesses and could make for good long-term investments. But finding tech...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. When you buy and hold stocks for years,...
EducationPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Duolingo Stock a Buy?

Duolingo went public in July and remains above its IPO price. Its growth is decelerating, and it’s unprofitable on a GAAP basis. The recent suspension of its app in China and a post-pandemic slowdown could make its premium valuation difficult to justify. Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), an education company which provides online...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 High-Growth Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Long Run

Investors have so many different choices in the market today that it can be difficult to know which is the best route for one’s capital. However, we believe that the best path to compounding wealth — and securing financial freedom — is through prudent, long-term allocation to dividend stocks. Even still, the types of dividend stocks a particular investor favors may differ depending on their individual goals, which can be heavily influenced by their age.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investing is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Growth ETFs are designed to earn above-average growth rates, helping your savings soar. By choosing the right funds and staying invested for as long as possible, you can make a lot of money. Long-term investing...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Many investors seem to have lost interest in dividend stocks as the focus on Wall Street has gravitated toward more exciting, growth companies. That could change quickly, though, if a market downturn hits or if sales gains in crowded tech areas like cloud services and e-commerce begin to disappoint. Yet...
MarketsCNBC

Jim Cramer says ‘run with the bulls’ and buy these winning stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer offered investors a basket of stocks he believes can continue to succeed irrespective of Federal Reserve policy. Among the companies are Nvidia, Best Buy and Deere. "Forget about the money supply or the central bank and just run with the bulls. It's not like they're hard to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Now's the Time to Buy These Stocks

Both of these stocks trade at cheap valuations. Sprouts looks poised to ramp up its store count. Callaway's core businesses can help fund Topgolf's promising growth. Although cutting-edge technology tends to attract the majority of investors' attention in today's market, it's sometimes the boring businesses that can provide truly exceptional returns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy