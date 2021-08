Is it possible that the State of Massachusetts could be heading toward a full-on statewide mask mandate? It could happen. If you look at the way things are going, it's not inconceivable. It’s certainly noticeable that people are beginning to wear their masks again in public places like supermarkets and other indoor locations where there are a lot of people. Consider that observation and the fact that school districts across Massachusetts are putting mask mandates in place for students, staff, and visitors, and it seems to be the inevitable next move.