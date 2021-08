Malik Beasley is going to play an important role for the 2021-22 Timberwolves, but we can only hope it’s one he’s willing to play. He’s coming off a season where he was finally let loose more than ever before and he showed he is a solid NBA player on the offensive side of the ball. As the team battled through injuries, Beasley was given a clear starting job and I’m not sure if he’ll be super inclined to give that up. I think he’s going to need to not only give up starting for this season, but also embrace the 6th man role for the team to be successful.