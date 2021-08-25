Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado’s Fall Color Guide: When And Where To Go For Best Views

By A.J.
Posted by 
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm a huge fan of taking in the Colorado autumn scenery. The older I get, the more I enjoy it. Now, whether you like to just drive by some spots and view them from the car or take a hike and climb to some spots a little off the beaten path is up to you. But sometimes, the hardest part is figuring out the best times and days to go to see the leaves and trees in their full splendor. That's where this is going to come into play and hopefully help you (and I) out this year.

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Colors#Weather#Fall Color Guide#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
AnimalsPosted by
New Country 99.1

Colorado Black Bear Attacks Tent, Forces Campground Closure

It's everyone's camping nightmare...at least mine that's why I don't like to do it. A black bear attacked and destroyed a tent with campers inside at a White River National Forest Campground (the Avalanche Campground) forcing its closure over the weekend which will extend through Labor Day. According to Outsider.com,...
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Why Is Anderson Farms The Best Place For Fall In Colorado?

Two words: zombie paintball. I mean, there's not much more you need to know to be sold on this place, right? For the last two years, I've spent several nights in October at Anderson Farms. If you're in for the spooks right before Halloween, they have a haunted corn maze and zombies running rampant with just a paintball gun separating you from them.
Public HealthPosted by
New Country 99.1

Thunder in the Rockies, Latest Event Canceled Due to COVID

One more major Northern Colorado event has been postponed due to rising COVID concerns: Thunder in the Rockies. The massive bike rally has decided to cancel their 2021 event. Like several other events, the rising concern of COVID and, specifically, the Delta variant played a factor in the decision. Certain restrictions also fell into place because of the virus, leaving a supply shortage from certain vendors and partners.
PetsPosted by
New Country 99.1

Study Says Colorado Dogs Are More Clingy Than Any Other State, But Why?

OK, they're not 'clingy,' they just love us as much as we love them. And if you've ever felt bad about leaving your dog behind when you leave the house, that feeling may be justified. According to a recent survey by CertaPet, 'Separation Anxiety in Dogs & Dog Owners in 2021,' dogs in the state of Colorado ranked number one in having the highest separation anxiety when their owners leave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy