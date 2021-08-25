Madison high schooler’s homemade lightsaber wins gold medal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison high schooler has won an award for building his own lightsaber. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Madison Country Day School senior Kaebren Walker’s creation earned him a gold medal at the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics. The 43rd annual event involved about 500 students competing in categories including science, engineering and the humanities.www.wearegreenbay.com
