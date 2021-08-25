Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Madison high schooler’s homemade lightsaber wins gold medal

By The Associated Press
wearegreenbay.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison high schooler has won an award for building his own lightsaber. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Madison Country Day School senior Kaebren Walker’s creation earned him a gold medal at the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics. The 43rd annual event involved about 500 students competing in categories including science, engineering and the humanities.

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightsaber#Gold Medal#Wisconsin Public Radio#Olympics#Ap#Afro Academic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy