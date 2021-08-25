Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil spill from power station spreads along Syria’s coast

By ALBERT AJI Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAMASCUS, Syria — A massive oil spill caused by leakage from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries is spreading along the coast of the Mediterranean country, Syria’s state news agency said and satellite photos showed Wednesday. SANA said the spill reached the coastal town of Jableh, about...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Fuel Oil#Oil Refineries#Oil Tankers#Damascus#Sana#Planet Labs Inc#Tartous Workers Union#U S Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran. Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense...
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Iran and Syria vow to confront U.S. sanctions

DAMASCUS, Syria — Iran and Syria vowed on Sunday to take “mighty steps” to confront U.S. sanctions imposed on the two regional allies, saying their relations will strengthen under Iran’s new leadership. The announcement was made by Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was received at the airport a...
MilitaryUSNI News

The Caspian Flotilla: Russia’s Offensive Reinvention

On the morning of 7 October 2015, 26 Russian ship-launched Kalibr cruise missiles were fired at Islamic State targets in northern Syria. While this targeted attack was nothing out of the ordinary for Russia, which has been steadily increasing its military footprint in the Middle East during the ongoing crisis in Syria, the location from which the missiles were fired was unexpected: the Caspian Sea. Since 1722, the Caspian Sea, the largest landlocked body of saltwater on earth, has hosted the Caspian Flotilla, a Russian Navy fleet command. Russia’s increasing investment in the Caspian Flotilla is a significant shift from its former role as a littoral defense force to a newly offensive fleet capable of supporting Russian operations in the Middle East and the Black Sea. This is a concerning development that increases Russia’s power projection capabilities and could prove a threat to U.S. regional allies and the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets.
Worldkfgo.com

Iran urges Japan to release billions in blocked funds amid U.S. sanctions

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi called on Japan to release Iranian funds frozen in the country because of U.S. sanctions, Iranian state TV reported after the president met on Sunday with the visiting Japanese foreign minister. Iran has been unable to obtain tens of billions of dollars of...
Worldabc17news.com

Turkish drones in northern Cyprus heighten regional unease

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An air base hosting Turkish drones in the breakaway northern third of Cyprus is ratcheting up unease among neighboring countries. Cyprus and Egypt see the air station as an added instrument of instability in the east Mediterranean region. The Cypriot government views the drone deployment as Turkey using military assets to buttress its control of a region that potentially holds natural gas reserves. The leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots boasted this month that the Bayraktar TB2 drones could be scrambled much faster to “inspect the region” up to the coast of Egypt. Turkey has stationed heavy weapons and troops in northern Cyprus since the island split along ethnic lines in 1974,
MilitaryWashington Times

Russia begins constructing nuclear submarines amid increasing friction with West

Russia has begun building new nuclear submarines capable of carrying intercontinental ballistic missiles as part of a wide-reaching military modernization effort amid rising tensions with the United States and other Western powers. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally announced the new construction, delivering orders via a video call Monday for two...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden doesn’t know we have troops stationed in Syria

Well, one thing he doesn’t know is that there are U.S. servicemen currently stationed in Syria. The president spoke this week with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, who pressed the chief executive about the White House-created crisis in Afghanistan , in which thousands of U.S. nationals and Afghan allies are scrambling to escape as the Taliban consolidate total control over the country.
IndustryInternational Business Times

Hezbollah Says Iran Fuel Tanker To Sail To Lebanon

Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah said Thursday a tanker would set off from Iran "within hours" to bring desperately needed fuel supplies to Lebanon, in defiance of US sanctions. Many questions remain about how the shipment would reach its stated destination, where acute and growing fuel shortages have forced hospitals, businesses...
Middle Eastabc17news.com

Syrian state TV: Israel fires missiles in southern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state TV says Israel carried out a missile attack, targeting a military position in southern Syria. There was no immediate word on casualties in the Tuesday night attack. State TV said two missiles were fired toward the position near the southern town of Quneitra, on the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the missiles struck areas where Iran-backed fighters are based. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy