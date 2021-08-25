Oil spill from power station spreads along Syria’s coast

On the morning of 7 October 2015, 26 Russian ship-launched Kalibr cruise missiles were fired at Islamic State targets in northern Syria. While this targeted attack was nothing out of the ordinary for Russia, which has been steadily increasing its military footprint in the Middle East during the ongoing crisis in Syria, the location from which the missiles were fired was unexpected: the Caspian Sea. Since 1722, the Caspian Sea, the largest landlocked body of saltwater on earth, has hosted the Caspian Flotilla, a Russian Navy fleet command. Russia’s increasing investment in the Caspian Flotilla is a significant shift from its former role as a littoral defense force to a newly offensive fleet capable of supporting Russian operations in the Middle East and the Black Sea. This is a concerning development that increases Russia’s power projection capabilities and could prove a threat to U.S. regional allies and the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets.