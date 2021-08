Barkley (knee) took reps in 7-on-7 drills at Tuesday's practice while wearing a non-contact jersey, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. An hour and a half earlier, Giants coach Joe Judge had said the running back would do a little more this week than he did last week. Sure enough, Barkley took some 7-on-7 reps Tuesday afternoon -- a clear step forward after he was previously limited to individual drills. Reports have mentioned the final week of the preseason (Aug. 23-29) as the target for Barkley to ramp up his practice involvement, though he isn't likely to play in the actual game. Neither team nor player have commented on expectations for Week 1, but Barkley's progress on the practice field would seem to put him on track to play, even if he doesn't see his usual workload.