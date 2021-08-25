The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare. Christian Brose. New York, NY: Hachette Books, 2020. Christian Brose’s The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare is a book about death. It is a book about Senator John McCain’s legacy after pursuing defense reform as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. It is a book that makes a case for the death of the current tradition of American power projection. Correspondingly it is a book about the desired death of a defense acquisitions ecosystem that has, according to Brose, contributed to building a military ill-equipped for the 21st century. This book was further inspired by the apparent death of United States military dominance during a 2017 series of war games in which the United States lost against both Russia and China. The results alarmed many including McCain and, by extension, his chief of staff, Brose. It is a book about the future deaths of human beings by semi-autonomous machines and about the technological potential for that reality. In its entirety, this book is a consequence of the death of America’s so-called unipolar moment following the Cold War and the death of imagination in preparing for it. In fact, should one rescue the book from a dusty corner of an airport book shop someday, it will certainly call to mind the glittering years of navel-gazing from which the acquisitions process may never wake up.