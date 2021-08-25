Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The Kill Chain

By Mitchell D. White
realcleardefense.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare. Christian Brose. New York, NY: Hachette Books, 2020. Christian Brose’s The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare is a book about death. It is a book about Senator John McCain’s legacy after pursuing defense reform as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. It is a book that makes a case for the death of the current tradition of American power projection. Correspondingly it is a book about the desired death of a defense acquisitions ecosystem that has, according to Brose, contributed to building a military ill-equipped for the 21st century. This book was further inspired by the apparent death of United States military dominance during a 2017 series of war games in which the United States lost against both Russia and China. The results alarmed many including McCain and, by extension, his chief of staff, Brose. It is a book about the future deaths of human beings by semi-autonomous machines and about the technological potential for that reality. In its entirety, this book is a consequence of the death of America’s so-called unipolar moment following the Cold War and the death of imagination in preparing for it. In fact, should one rescue the book from a dusty corner of an airport book shop someday, it will certainly call to mind the glittering years of navel-gazing from which the acquisitions process may never wake up.

www.realcleardefense.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#National Defense#Electronic Books#Hachette Books#American#F 22#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

While Joe Biden’s rating dips to historical low since taking the White House office, GOP and Trump’s ratings are going up, poll

It’s not that Joe Biden ever had impressive rating since taking the White House office, but he managed to keep steady and decent approval rating in his “honeymoon” six-month-long period until late June. The country’s major crises were present and real during this period, but the rating of how he was handling the pandemic kept the numbers on average.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: About Jim Jordan’s other Jan. 6 call with Trump

There are just over 48 hours left before the deadline for U.S. forces to withdraw from Afghanistan. — The State Department says there are roughly 250 Americans still in Afghanistan who want to leave the country, per a spokesperson. — Leaving was made more difficult overnight, as the U.S. Embassy,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore

For months, institutions and companies have been drafting plans to aggressively promote vaccination or require it outright, and last week the FDA gave them license to click the “send” button. The same day the agency granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, New York City’s public school system announced that its teachers and other employees will be required to get shots. The next day, Louisiana State University made a similar demand of its students and faculty. Within about 24 hours of the FDA move, other major employers, such as Chevron and Goldman Sachs, rolled out new vaccine mandates. In a novel twist, Delta Airlines announced that it would impose a $200-a-month health-insurance surcharge on unvaccinated employees. Regardless of the reasons for their hesitancy, unvaccinated employees will literally have to pay for it.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy