Pac-12 to Decide on Expansion by the End of the Week – Does It Include Texas Tech?

By Rob Snyder
ESPN 960 San Angelo
ESPN 960 San Angelo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest merry-go-round of conference realignment in NCAA Division I could come to a screeching halt by the end of the week. Pac-12 Conference Commissioner George Kliavkoff talked to both ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday, saying a decision on whether or not to expand the conference would be decided within days.

San Angelo, TX
