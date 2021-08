Qatar is mediating for the formation of a new government in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized power. Qatari special envoy Motlaq Bin Majid al Qahtani has met in Kabul with representatives of these fundamentalists and with political leaders outside of them, such as former President Hamid Karzai, to promote a political system that allows their international recognition. It remains to be seen whether he manages to win the game over Pakistan, which supports the most radical sector of the group, much less inclined to make concessions.