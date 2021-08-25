RGC Stock: Over 40% Increase Pre-Market Details
The stock price of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) increased by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) – an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development, and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) – increased by over 40% pre-market. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 11.35% in the previous trading session.pulse2.com
