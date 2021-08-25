Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

RGC Stock: Over 40% Increase Pre-Market Details

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) increased by over 40% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) – an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development, and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) – increased by over 40% pre-market. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 11.35% in the previous trading session.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Working Capital#Rgc#Tcm#Regencell Bioscience#Adhd#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stockspulse2.com

BNTX Stock: $450 Price Target From Canaccord

The shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have received a price target of $450 from Canaccord. These are the details. The shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have received a price target increase from $240 to $450 from Canaccord. And Canaccord analyst Arlinda Lee noted that as SARS CoV-2 transitions to an endemic, this will convert into substantial vaccine revenue for the company.
Stockspulse2.com

CRM Stock: $265 Price Target From Loop Capital

The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target of $265 from Loop Capital. These are the details. The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a price target increase from $235 to $265 from Loop Capital. And Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the shares.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 86.1% to $9.87 in pre-market trading after jumping over 80% on Friday. The company recently reported a Q2 loss of $5.13 per share. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose 36.4% to $92.60 in pre-market trading announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to allow pay over time option at checkout.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

Upstart is an artificial intelligence-based fintech company, growing revenue at 90% per year. Duolingo has half a billion downloads, and is the highest grossing mobile app in the education category. If you're a young investor, you have the most valuable asset in the world on your side: time. It takes...
Stockspulse2.com

BBIG Stock: 80.89% Increase Explanation

The shares of Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) increased by 80.89% today. This is why it happened. The shares of Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) – a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) – increased by 80.89% today, going from a previous close of $2.93 to $5.30.
Stockspulse2.com

DLTR Stock: 12.08% Decrease Explanation

The stock price of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) fell 12.08% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) fell 12.08% today, going from a previous close of $106.32 to $93.48. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. These...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 1%; Locust Walk Acquisition Shares Jump

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.20% to 35,435.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 15,027.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,492.54. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,077,520 cases with around 630,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,512,360 cases and 435,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,614,860 COVID-19 cases with 575,740 deaths. In total, there were at least 213,301,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,454,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Catalent's Price Over Earnings

In the current market session, Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is trading at $126.21, after a 0.1% drop. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 8.33%, and in the past year, by 43.89%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
Stockspulse2.com

Theravance Biopharma Shares Fall Over 25% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) fell by over 25% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) – a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines – fell by over 25% pre-market. Investors appear to be responding negatively to Theravance Biopharma announcing the top-line results from its Phase 2b dose-finding induction study of izencitinib, an orally administered, gut-selective pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
Stockspulse2.com

Support.com Shares Increased Over 30% Intraday: Why It Happened

The shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading. Investors who are active on social media appear to be coordinating a short squeeze on the company shares, similar to what happened with companies like GameStop and AMC earlier this year.
StocksZacks.com

Find Strong Stocks for the Fall with this First Profit Screener

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touched fresh heights to start the week and both indexes broke yet another set of new highs on Tuesday, while the Dow continued its journey higher to come within touching distance of its previous records. The positivity comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) shares jumped 45.3% to $35.15. GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc, will acquire Triple-S Management for an equity value of approximately $900 million. Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 37.5% to $7.56. KLX Energy Services Holdings,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

HEXO's Stock Continues To Drop After Switching To NASDAQ

Cannabis producer HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NASDAQ:HEXO) debuted on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Tuesday. Based in Ottawa, the company completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to the NASDAQ from the New York Stock Exchange. After announcing the pricing of a previously announced overnight marketed public offering of its...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Rose Today

Nio is reacting to accidents in China amid similar concerns with Tesla's Autopilot in the U.S. The stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) continued a climb Tuesday that began at the end of last week. Shares are up about 7% in the last three trading days as investors are moving back into U.S.-listed Chinese stocks in general. Nio's American depositary shares were up almost 4% on Tuesday alone at the high, but settled to a gain of about 1.5% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

WM Technology stock surges after Stifel analyst says 'buy' the leading cannabis tech platform

Shares of WM Technology Inc. shot up 3.4% in morning trading Tuesday, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Andrew Carter recommended investors buy, with a target that implied a further gain of 37%. Carter said the California-based company is the "leading cannabis tech platform" that provides U.S. cannabis operators advertising capabilities and tools to manage category and regulatory requirements. "With a discount to cannabis names on profitability metrics, we find the current valuation compelling, undervaluing our robust fundamental outlook and optionality borne from the company's leading position and capital advantage," Carter wrote in a note to clients. He initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and $19 price target, making him the third Wall Street analyst surveyed by FactSet to cover the company, all with bullish stances. "We believe the current U.S. environment (cannabis federally illegal) provides WM Technology the ability to enhance its platform and deepen its moat without competition from well-resourced technology companies, enhancing the ability to capitalize on our $100 billion category estimate," Carter wrote. The stock has dropped 11.3% over the past three months, while the Global X Cannabis ETF has shed 20.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 75 Points; Palo Alto Networks Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 35,427.95 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 15,018.26. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.25% to 4,490.82. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,941,620 cases with around 629,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,474,770 cases and 435,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,583,990 COVID-19 cases with 574,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 212,639,390 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,443,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy