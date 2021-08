Evacuees from south Louisiana fled north to get out of harms way. Many of them stopped in the Shreveport Bossier area to seek shelter. Local hotels are sold out. But shelters have opened up at the Old Sam's Club store on Jewella. Volunteers and organizations at the Shreveport shelter are also available to help with special needs. The Shreveport shelter does not allow pets, but arrangements will be made for care of pets at another site.