18 car break-ins reported in Chapel Hill neighborhood in 1 day; police investigating

Chapel Hill police officers are investigating after 18 vehicle break-ins happened in one day.

Police said the break-ins happened Monday around 3:30 a.m. on Abbot Place and residential streets near Homestead Park.

In each case, police said the cars were unlocked.

Three of the cars broken into were stolen.

Police want to remind residents to always remove valuables, never leave firearms inside your car and always lock unattended vehicles.

Anyone with information should contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or call 911. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919- 942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.