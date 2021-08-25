Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

18 car break-ins reported in Chapel Hill neighborhood in 1 day; police investigating

Posted by 
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6Cy4_0bcFGLmM00

Chapel Hill police officers are investigating after 18 vehicle break-ins happened in one day.

Police said the break-ins happened Monday around 3:30 a.m. on Abbot Place and residential streets near Homestead Park.

In each case, police said the cars were unlocked.

Three of the cars broken into were stolen.

Police want to remind residents to always remove valuables, never leave firearms inside your car and always lock unattended vehicles.

Anyone with information should contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or call 911. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919- 942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#1 Day#The Cars#Abbot Place#Chapel Hill Carrboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy