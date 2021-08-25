Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Outsiders’ set for theatrical and 4K release

American actors Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez and Patrick Swayze on the set of The Outsiders, directed and produced by Francis Ford Coppola. (Photo by Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images)

Warner Bros., STUDIOCANAL, and American Zoetrope today announce the forthcoming 4K restoration of the 1983 American coming-of-age drama, The Outsiders the Complete Novel, from Academy Award®-winning director Francis Ford Coppola.

Created to give fans more of the action that took place in S.E. Hinton’s celebrated book, Coppola’s latest, definitive version includes new music, as well as several scenes cut from the theatrical version which were reconstructed from original camera negatives. Warner Bros. will release THE OUTSIDERS THE COMPLETE NOVEL theatrically in the US and Canada beginning on September 26th with tickets going on sale this week.

Details are available at Fandango.com. Warner Bros. will also make both it and the original version available in a 4K UHD Collector’s Edition and on digital platforms starting November 9th. Additionally, THE OUTSIDERS THE COMPLETE NOVEL will be available on HBO Max beginning on November 16th and will also air this fall on Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

“The Outsiders The Complete Novel’ came about after meeting students over the years who repeatedly asked me why certain scenes from S.E. Hinton’s wonderful book were missing from the theatrical version. These questions reminded about my inspiration for the film—in 1980, a contingent of 12- to 14-year-old students wrote and asked me to make it. I listened to those young fans back then, and I continue to listen to young people now and believe in their opinions, so this complete film version of the novel is for them,” Coppola said.

STUDIOCANAL is handling the release internationally and will release THE OUTSIDERS THE COMPLETE NOVEL theatrically in the UK, and will make both it and the original version available in a 4K UHD Collector’s Edition and on Blu-Ray, DVD and digital platforms starting November 8th.

Based on the 1967 best-selling young-adult novel by S. E. Hinton, THE OUTSIDERS is considered the first “Brat Pack” movie, as it stars then-unknown young actors in many of their first break-through roles, including C. Thomas Howell (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Rob Lowe (“The West Wing,” “Parks and Recreation”), Emilio Estevez (St. Elmo’s Fire, The Breakfast Club, Young Guns), Matt Dillon (Crash, There’s Something About Mary), Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission Impossible series, Jerry Maguire), Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing, Point Break, Ghost), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai), and Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun), who went on to superstar-caliber careers.

THE OUTSIDERS takes place in ‘60s Oklahoma, centering on two rival teen gangs: The “Greasers,” a class term that refers to the young men on the East Side, the poor side of town, and the “Socs,” short for Socials, who are the “West-side rich kids.” Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell), a tender-hearted and kind teenager’s life is changed forever one night when a scuffle with his friend Johnny (Ralph Macchio) inadvertently leads to the death of a rival gang member, and the boys are forced to go into hiding to avoid arrest. Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, along with Dallas (Matt Dillon) and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends.

Inspired by Jo Ellen Misakian, a librarian who had sent Coppola a letter signed by over 300 students explaining that the book was cult reading among local teens, Coppola captures adolescent teen emotions and the growing realization of life’s cruelties and a yearning for a life not attainable.

©2021 Cox Media Group