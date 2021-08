Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Grace Vickers will decide to blackmail Ed and Aggie Bailey after their son Michael leaves her brokenhearted next week. Since Grace (Kate Spencer) and Michael (Ryan Russell) welcomed their baby daughter Glory earlier this year, the pair have been co-parenting while living at the Bailey home together. They recently got back together but Michael has since regretted his decision to rekindle their romantic connection, admitting to his uncle Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) that he has only got back with Grace so that Glory has parents that are together.