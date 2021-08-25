Could Denver finish with a top-5 hottest summer on record?

If it's felt extra hot this summer to you in Denver, you'd be right.

Denver is experiencing its third-hottest summer to-date on record, based on official National Weather Service data through Monday (Aug. 23). That's based on data from Denver International Airport (DIA), the city's official climatological site.

Denver's official temperature records date back to 1872 – or 149 years.

With an average summer temperature of 74.6 degrees through Monday, Denver is currently tied for its third-hottest summer to-date on record, trailing only 2012 and 2020 for top honors.

Denver's already hit 100 degrees or higher five times this summer, which is tied for the third-most 100-degree days on record.

While it's unlikely Denver will climb into the second or first spots, the rest of the month – and therefore meteorological summer – will end on a toasty note. Highs are expected to mostly stay in the 90s into the upcoming weekend and perhaps early next week.

An important note is that meteorologists define seasons – and in this case, summer – based on full months rather than astronomically, or the way most people think of it.

For example, this year, summer officially started back on June 20. That date can vary by year. So for date continuity, meteorologists define seasons by full months for record-keeping. In this case, that means that meteorological summer began on June 1 and therefore summer.

Also, while there's little question that a warming climate is at least partially (if not mostly) responsible for the temperature spike, it's important to note that Denver's official climate site at Denver International Airport may also be behind the recent run of warmer temperatures.

The DIA site can run a bit warmer than the city during the summer months. The city's official observation site moved from the old Stapleton Airport to DIA in 1995.

