Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date: Everything We Know

An aging man, a wayward robot, and a loyal dog roam the apocalypse wastelands in search of human life. Their journey is the basis for Apple TV+'s Finch, the second Tom Hanks vehicle to be hosted on the streaming service after 2020's Greyhound. Acquired by the company earlier this year, the delayed original sci-fi film will be available to watch from the comfort of your home in November, in lieu of a theatrical release, and we're learning more details about the intriguing movie as we near closer to that date.