SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcycle club in Suamico took to the streets Sunday afternoon to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. “I know a lot of people who have committed suicide and I believe it’s a thing you can prevent from happening,” said Brad Pearsson. Pearsson, a club member, told Local 5’s Eric Richards, his cousin committed suicide. “The thing about suicide is that for some reason, they think they are actually doing something that is better, but it’s not,” said Pearsson.