Fancy That: Applebee's Ties New Campaign To Viral TikTok Video

mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems as if there's no avoiding marketing efforts linked to TikTok these days. And why not, with a potential exposure to a billion or so users on the social platform?. This week restaurant chain Applebee's and its agency Grey got in on the action to take advantage of the chart-topping country hit “Fancy Like” becoming a TikTok trend. The song also happens to mention Applebee's in its lyrics—“fancy like Applebee’s on a date night.”

Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikTok’s viral ‘Beer Beer, Truck Truck’ song continues to blow up following radio debut

After TikTok user Erynn Chambers made a hilarious country song parody, singer George Birge decided to turn it into an actual song, and it has now even debuted on the radio. Over the past couple of years, TikTok has become a hub of viral content on the internet, and with Sounds being such a central part of how the app is structured, music has also become a huge part of the platform.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Wide Open Country

5 Rising Acts With Massive and Loyal TikTok Followings

Social media platform TikTok has signaled trends in country music since at least 2018 when it introduced the masses to Lil Nas X and "Old Town Road." This year alone, such established stars as Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett boot-scooted their way through potential dance crazes in short-form videos, while Kalie Shorr and other respected singer-songwriters have shared tunes and spilled tea on the app.
Behind Viral Videosthemusicnetwork.com

Sync Watch: TikTok picks Voli K to soundtrack new campaign

TikTok is ramping up its off-platform marketing efforts, with a new campaign running across broadcast video on demand (BVOD), programmatic video, video platforms, display, digital out-of-home, audio and brand partnerships. The video elements of the campaign are backed by the track ‘Hello’ from Voli K. TikTok said it handpicked Voli...
Glendale, CASfvbj.com

Applebee’s Forges Marketing Partnership With Country Singer

Applebee’s announced a partnership with Country music singer Walker Hayes whose viral song “Fancy Like” will promotes the chain as perfect for date night. The Glendale-based restaurants owned by Dine Brands Global Inc. unveiled two television commercials featuring Hayes’ song along with shots of guests dancing. Alongside the new marketing campaign, Applebee’s also announced two new additions to its $5 Mucho Cocktail menu and that it is bringing back the Oreo Cookie Shake.
Restaurantsfoxsanantonio.com

Applebee's brings back popular dessert shake after song goes viral

Applebee's Grill and Bar along West Newberry Road and NW 13th Street here in Gainesville, are part of a nationwide push, in bringing back the popular dessert Oreo Cookie Shake, and it all started with a popular song. Country singer Walker Hayes and his song "Fancy Like" mentioned the shake in the song and it's now part of a new add campaign on Applebee's new Date Night Menu. This after the "Fancy Like" dance went viral on TikTok, Applebee's President said the trend is now reshaping the company's marketing strategy.
Musicgowatertown.net

Walker Hayes Discusses the Accidental Success of ‘Fancy Like’

While it may seem that Walker Hayes’ rise to the top of country music charts has been fast and furious, it’s in fact quite the opposite. With a Nashville music career spanning 15+ years, he has experienced every high and low that Music City has to offer. In Episode 24...
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Viral Milk Crate Challenge Videos Banned From TikTok

The dangerous #milkcratechallenge is taking social media by storm one viral video at a time. It's quickly caught traction after those who dare try and scale the shaky pyramid of stacked milk crates often end up painfully falling flat on their face. Many of these videos shared on Tiktok are...
Musicwbch.com

Walker Hayes is "Fancy Like That," crossing over to the pop chart and changing the menu at Applebee's

Before this summer, the most you'd probably heard about Walker Hayes was with his 2017 top-ten hit, "You Broke Up with Me." But now, he's "Fancy Like That." If you've missed it, "Fancy" is the rap-influenced, country-flavored earworm that extols the virtues of a girl who "wanna dip me like them fries in her Frosty" at Wendy's, and get the "Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake" from "Applebee's on a date night."
dexerto.com

Lizzo jokes about pregnancy with Marvel’s Chris Evans in viral TikTok

Lizzo, singer and one of the biggest musicians on TikTok, made a joke about being pregnant with Marvel actor Chris Evan’s child in a duet with a TikTok combining the two stars’ faces together. The original video by @maryscartoons shows Mary combining both stars’ faces taking Evans’ nose and eyebrows...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Anti-masker tries to rip mask in half in viral TikTok - and the mask wins

A viral clip has been making the rounds on TikTok which shows the awkward moment an anti-masker tries to rip a mask in half and fails miserably. The short clip posted by @meidastouch) read: “This anti-masker tried to tear a mask in half at an anti-masker rally.”While the political stance of the man and attendees is unclear, the unidentified man is filmed on stage holding a mask in front of a supportive cheering crowd. In a desperate attempt to tear the mask, he becomes increasingly forceful but still fails. One TikTok user jokes that he “definitely popped a blood...

