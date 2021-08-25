Fancy That: Applebee's Ties New Campaign To Viral TikTok Video

Applebee's Grill and Bar along West Newberry Road and NW 13th Street here in Gainesville, are part of a nationwide push, in bringing back the popular dessert Oreo Cookie Shake, and it all started with a popular song. Country singer Walker Hayes and his song "Fancy Like" mentioned the shake in the song and it's now part of a new add campaign on Applebee's new Date Night Menu. This after the "Fancy Like" dance went viral on TikTok, Applebee's President said the trend is now reshaping the company's marketing strategy.