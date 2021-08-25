Fancy That: Applebee's Ties New Campaign To Viral TikTok Video
It seems as if there's no avoiding marketing efforts linked to TikTok these days. And why not, with a potential exposure to a billion or so users on the social platform?. This week restaurant chain Applebee's and its agency Grey got in on the action to take advantage of the chart-topping country hit “Fancy Like” becoming a TikTok trend. The song also happens to mention Applebee's in its lyrics—“fancy like Applebee’s on a date night.”www.mediapost.com
