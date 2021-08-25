Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Brighton is getting a beachfront lido – and we’re really into it

By Joe Minihane
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighton’s incredible new beachfront lido is go. Work on the 50-metre pool – the UK’s first National Open-Water Swimming Centre of Excellence – has been confirmed to start this winter, with plans for the first swimmers to take the plunge in summer 2022. The pool is being built by developers...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mcnulty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#Beachfront#Triathlon#Sea Lanes Brighton#Bison Beer#Swimtrek#Beach Box Spa#South Downs Leisure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleTime Out Global

5 tiny but perfectly formed UK hideaways

These cute boltholes are probably smaller than your flat, but definitely much more picturesque. Listen, some people's dream post-lockdown holiday involves a lot of space. Miles of deserted sandy beach or a whole mountain’s worth of untouched snow to explore. But we're here to argue that sometimes the best things really do come in small packages. Why not have a mini adventure at one of these super-cute holiday properties, all of which are within easy-ish reach of London?
LifestyleTime Out Global

Thought your lido was cool? Take a look at this harbour pool in Norway

From London’s lido craze to New York’s spectacular floating pool, open-air swimming seems to be having a bit of a moment in 2021. Sure, it’s probably been helped along by the pandemic, but now that we’re all cottoning on to the pleasures of splashing about outside, we reckon this trend is here to stay.
LifestyleTime Out Global

The UK’s favourite garden is in London

We all know that London is full of the best attractions in the country – if not the world – but it’s always nice when that fact is validated by someone else. A new study has done just that for Kew Gardens, crowning it the UK’s favourite garden. The Richmond...
LifestyleTime Out Global

Walk on the ceiling at Westfield’s new Upside Down House

An unusual new attraction has arrived at Westfield White City that will (temporarily) turn your world upside down. Upside Down House is exactly what it sounds like – a recreation of a family home that’s been flipped the wrong way up. Described as a hybrid of street art and experiential entertainment, the inverted structure invites you to step inside and experience a topsy-turvy new space.
House RentPosted by
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old Landlord sends him a check of $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

If finding a good house to rent is very difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word 'landlord' often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester in Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to ask for his current address. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter. He was stunned. It was a check for 2,500 dollars. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Petscountryliving.com

The 10 most popular dog walking spots in the UK

A map has been compiled to reveal the 10 most popular places in the UK to walk a dog and they are a mixture of coastal strolls and inland rambles. The list has been pulled together by Animed, who analysed Tripadvisor data from 200 of the top dog walking locations in the country. They did so by counting how many times 'dog walking' was referenced in the reviews for that area.
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

This Hilton Hotel Is Making Guests Pay Extra To Escape

Hotels offer any number of different room rates to guests. You could get lucky and be able to book a weekly rate for a five-night stay if the hotel chain isn’t that good at math. Hotels also offer special room rates for any number of reasons:. Airport and cruise port...
Politicswabcradio.com

Times Square to feature giant Ferris wheel

TIMES SQUARE, NY (77WABC) – Times Square just became more spectacular!. Starting on Monday, soaring 110 feet into the sky, will be a giant Ferris wheel open to the public to ride. Organizers say it will showcase the Crossroads of the World as never seen before. It will run at...
Home & Gardenmoneytalksnews.com

How to Downsize Your Clutter and Build Wealth

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Are you ready to downsize your home and save money? If so, you’ll need to decide which of your current belongings you’re going to keep and which need to go. Even if you’re not planning on moving, decluttering can...
AnimalsTime Out Global

Get in a cage and meet the lions at this ‘reverse zoo’ in South Africa

If looking at caged animals makes you feel queasy, maybe a role reversal could help. You can swap places with lions at this sanctuary in Harrismith, South Africa, viewing their 77 animals from behind some (hopefully very strong) Plexiglass. For 2,000 South African rand (around £96 or $134), brave nature-enthusiasts...
ShoppingTime Out Global

The best local candle brands to shop in Singapore

Fancy crystals in your candles? These local brands are stepping up the scented candle game with versions that not only make your rooms smell good but look good. Shop these homegrown labels that experiment with natural botanicals, essential oils, aromatherapy and even flower petals and gemstones. Best part? It won't cost you an arm and leg and you'll be supporting a local business along the way.
Worldgodsavethepoints.com

A Fantastic London Landmarks Half Marathon Hotel Stay!

A week ago, we had one of our better hotel stays in London. Sure, part of it was just the joy of being back in a major city and seeing people enjoying life again, but another part was total satisfaction of plotting travel to perfection, and having a hotel live up to expectation.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Wally the Walrus delights locals in seaside town

Wandering Wally the Walrus has delighted locals and tourists alike after making an appearance in an Irish seaside town. The Arctic walrus was photographed climbing on to a boat owned by a local hotelier off the coast of Ardmore, Co Waterford, on Wednesday. The marauding mammal was first spotted in...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SPY

These Top-Rated Beach Towels Make Beach Days That Much Better

With summer now in full swing, it’s time to soak up every bit of fun in the sun. If you’re one of the 180 million Americans that will visit the beach this year, that means making sure your swimwear, coolers, goggles, footwear, and sunscreen are in order. Another big element to consider is the best beach towel for your summer season. While many assume there’s little variation to beach towels, we’re here to tell you there’s more to it than that. They aren’t all monotone, rectangular towels, and they are definitely different from the average bath towel. Some beach towels are...
TravelFodorsTravel

Deal Alert: 49% Off This Resort on One of the Caribbean’s Most Stunning Islands

Home > Destinations > Caribbean > St. Martin and St. Maarten > Deals. You can save big on this fully refundable deal. Picture this: you’re lounging on a sunbed with a mimosa in hand. The sun is lightly toasting your sunscreen-lathered body (you’ve checked that the sunscreen is reef-safe). You go for a swim in the ocean and watch low-flying planes from a bar. Sounds like a dream after the nightmare of 2020, right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy