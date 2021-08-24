Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celina, OH

Revival Rallies to Serve Others

By statelinesportsnetwork
mercercountyoutlook.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local woman-owned business supports the next generation of female leaders. Celina, Ohio (8-24-21) — Revival Design Studio, an industry-leading architecture, and design firm, gives back to the local community. Focused on showing support for our area’s future leaders, Revival Design Studio has recognized the legacy of excellence that Saint Henry’s volleyball program has built and demonstrated its support by providing equipment to help them reach their goals. With Revival’s $3,200 donation and Nike’s $1,500 contribution, the team purchased new uniforms, warm-ups, and much-needed gear.

mercercountyoutlook.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Saint Henry, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Celina, OH
Society
City
Celina, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Design#Commercial Building#Charity#Revival Design Studio#Nike#Principal Architect#The St Henry Volleyball#Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Gusty winds, bone-dry conditions fuel California fire near Lake Tahoe

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gusty winds and bone-dry conditions challenged firefighters on Wednesday as they tried to slow the spread of a raging wildfire that threatened homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe, a popular resort destination in California's Sierra Nevada range. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Taliban wrestle with Afghan economy in chaos, humanitarian crisis

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers struggled to keep the country functioning on Wednesday after the final withdrawal of U.S. forces, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis. Two weeks since the Taliban's sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy