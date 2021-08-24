Revival Rallies to Serve Others
A local woman-owned business supports the next generation of female leaders. Celina, Ohio (8-24-21) — Revival Design Studio, an industry-leading architecture, and design firm, gives back to the local community. Focused on showing support for our area’s future leaders, Revival Design Studio has recognized the legacy of excellence that Saint Henry’s volleyball program has built and demonstrated its support by providing equipment to help them reach their goals. With Revival’s $3,200 donation and Nike’s $1,500 contribution, the team purchased new uniforms, warm-ups, and much-needed gear.mercercountyoutlook.net
Comments / 0