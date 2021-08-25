Cancel
Science

Peabody fossils illuminate dinosaur evolution in eastern North America

By Mike Cummings
yale.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrannosaurus rex, the fearsome predator that once roamed what is now western North America, appears to have had an East Coast cousin. A new study by Yale undergraduate Chase Doran Brownstein describes two dinosaurs that inhabited Appalachia — a once isolated land mass that today composes much of the eastern United States — about 85 million years ago: an herbivorous duck-billed hadrosaur and a carnivorous tyrannosaur. The findings were published Aug. 25 in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

