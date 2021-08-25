Peabody fossils illuminate dinosaur evolution in eastern North America

Few geological mysteries are as perplexing as the 'Great Unconformity' riddle at the Grand Canyon: More than a billion years of missing rock layers that for some reason weren't deposited and stacked like the rest of the geological record. It's as though those years never happened. This strange gap was first spotted by geologist John Wesley Powell in 1869, as he journeyed down the Colorado River. Later, we would be able to date those layers. In some places, rocks dated to 1.4-1.8 billion years ago sit next to rocks that are just 520 million years old. "There are beautiful lines," says geologist Barra Peak from...