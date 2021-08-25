Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

The Basics of Soil pH and Lime

hendersonville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoils in our humid southern climate are naturally acidic and some old-timers often referred to soil needing to be “sweet” for good plant growth. This expression most often relates to the use of lime to correct our acidic soils. Lime is commonly used by farmers and home gardeners to help...

www.hendersonville.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Ph#Clay Soil#Lime#Soils#Vegetable Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningPosted by
Family Handyman

If You See This Pattern on Your Porch, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever walked out on your deck or porch and noticed an intricate squiggle pattern on the wood, you may have wondered what caused it. Look closely, and you’ll notice the tiny zig-zags are actually quite beautiful. So who exactly is this miniature artist, and why are they leaving a mark on your porch railing?
Gardeningfarmforum.net

Dakota gardener: Plant garlic cloves in your garden this September

For the past two years, I have tried growing garlic in my garden. The first year, I had several challenges. The fall was incredibly wet and cold. I also underestimated the amount of competition from self-seeded dill plants. I harvested two really small heads of garlic. I was not discouraged....
GardeningPopular Science

4 reasons to let your lawn grow wild

Lawns are a sign of prestige. Once a sign of upper-middle-class British wealth, over the past century the traditional yard transformed into an element of the “American Dream”—owning a house of surrounded by a mini field of greenery. It takes a significant amount of water, fertilizer, and labor to maintain a simple grass lawn—and even more resources for keeping sporting arenas, golf courses, and gigantic McMansions in top shape.
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
NRToday.com

Hens and chicks in the garden

Question: I planted some hens and chicks a few years ago and was very surprised to see them bloom this summer. I didn’t know they actually bloomed. What can you tell me about hens and chicks?. Answer: Hens and chicks, Sempervivum tectorum, do sometimes flower on a tall, dramatic looking...
AgricultureBHG

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country. Removing weeds from your yard can feel like a never-ending battle, but it's key to keeping your lawn and garden looking their best and your plants healthy. In some cases, those weeds can impact your own health as well. You may already be familiar with certain dangerous plants to avoid, like poison ivy, but right now it's poison hemlock that's grabbing our attention. Recently, populations of this toxic and invasive plant have been exploding in parks and gardens across the country. It thrives in moist soil and the flooding the country has been experiencing has played a part in its unprecedented growth. Every part of poison hemlock is highly toxic to humans, livestock, and other animals, including your dog or cat.
GardeningIsland Packet Online

The seeds of this oddly beautiful weed stay viable in the soil for over 100 years

The mullein had finished blooming, and stood up out of the pastures like dusty candelabra ... — Elizabeth Enright. Common mullein (Verbascum thapsus) is one of some 360 species of mulleins native to Europe, Africa, and Asia. This odd-looking weed — which can grow five or six feet tall — has other, more colorful names, such as lungwort, candlewick, blanket-leaf, feltwort, and Quaker rouge.
Posted by
Gardening Soul

Baking Soda Uses – Here Are 5 Nifty Uses In The Garden

Gardening is one of the best physical activities you can do, as it comes with countless physical and mental health benefits. Moreover, fresh and home-grown produce is of much higher quality than the one we buy at a grocery store, and the taste is simply incomparable.
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Master Gardener: Garden soil benefits from chopped leaves

This is the time of year I read reminders about planting a cover crop in my vegetable garden, to improve my soil for next year. I consider it, then decide I don’t have enough available space to make it worthwhile. I would need to plant cover crop seeds and keep them watered regularly for at least a month. This year, I didn’t plant much in my vegetable garden area: a row of edible pod peas, a couple of tomato plants, Swiss chard, and a few annual flowers. Most of the bed remained covered with last fall’s chopped leaves. Maybe this should finally be a cover crop year, I thought.
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.
GardeningTimberjay Newspapers

Devil in the brush

I reacted with alarm back in July the first time I noticed my winter squash plants had been browsed. Like many backyard gardeners, winter squash is my pride and joy, a delicious fruit that is a staple in our household throughout the winter and often right into the following spring.
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Building soil from scratch

The young soils of our island vary from ash deposits, a‘a lava and pahoehoe lava. There are a few exceptions where volcanic materials have had the time to decompose like the Kohala mountain region, but it is hard to find soils as they are defined on older continents of the world. Most folks here have to start from scratch.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

No dig gardening: The 7 layers of a no dig garden explained

No dig gardening is one of the biggest gardening trends of recent years, but what exactly is it and how can it help your garden? Country Living speaks to several experts on where to start with the no dig gardening method and why exactly it's so beneficial for the earth.
GardeningMuskogee Daily Phoenix

GROW: Despite summer temps, it’s time to treat for winter weeds

You’ve worked hard on your landscape all summer long and it’s looking great. Don’t let winter weeds interfere with the beauty and function of your turfgrass. Oklahoma will continue to deal with temperatures in the 90s for a few more weeks, but it’s the time of year when homeowners need to start thinking about treating winter weeds.
GardeningThe Dominion Post

Gardeners in it for soil health

While I know not to judge a book by its cover, what about judging a farm by its pollinators? This year I’ve notic. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy