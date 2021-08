Ingleside- Sylvia A. Torres passed away on August 16, 2021. She was 55 years old. Sylvia was born in Colorado City, Texas on October 19, 1965 to Willie Arguijo and Paula Mireles. Sylvia was a resident of Ingleside, Texas for 20 years and former resident of Aransas Passwhere. She had previously worked as a Home Health Provider. Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.