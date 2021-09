A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the emotional moment she found out that doctors would be able to treat her chronic pain.Johnelle Mercer, 19, who goes by the username @jvhnvllv on TikTok, recently shared her overjoyed response to the news in a video posted to the platform, in which she can be seen lying in a hospital bed as a healthcare worker comes to speak with her.“They found the reason for your pain that will be able to be treated,” the medical worker can be heard telling Mercer, prompting her to break down in tears and ask:...