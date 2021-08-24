Can I be charged with child neglect after I was already convicted of a DUI? Isn't that double jeopardy?

An Ohio couple is facing serious charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This afternoon Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on US Route 19 in Hico. The accident involved an Ohio couple en route to Florida with three young children. Two of the children were flown to CAMC with very serious injuries. The two adults and the third child were taken to Plateau Medical Center for treatment. The investigation further shows that the children were not in proper restraints, and one of them appears to have been ejected from the vehicle. There is also an indication that the adults had taken suboxone not prescribed to them earlier.