Can I be charged with child neglect after I was already convicted of a DUI? Isn't that double jeopardy?

By Asked in Morristown, TN
 9 days ago

I was convicted and sentenced to 1 year probation and the loss of my driver's license for my first DUI offense in Tennessee. Later on my girlfriend's son's grandmother took out an Emergency temporary custody of my girlfriend's child and got it granted due to my DUI. Now the grandmother is trying to get me for neglect or aggravated child neglect or something along those lines over the DUI. Can I be convicted of neglect or abuse even though I was already sentenced and convicted of the DUI?

Fayette County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Two parents arrested on child neglect charges

An Ohio couple is facing serious charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This afternoon Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on US Route 19 in Hico. The accident involved an Ohio couple en route to Florida with three young children. Two of the children were flown to CAMC with very serious injuries. The two adults and the third child were taken to Plateau Medical Center for treatment. The investigation further shows that the children were not in proper restraints, and one of them appears to have been ejected from the vehicle. There is also an indication that the adults had taken suboxone not prescribed to them earlier.
Ohio StateWVNT-TV

Ohio couple faces Child Neglect charges in Fayette County

HICO, WV (WVNS) — An Ohio couple is facing child neglect charges in Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to an accident on U.S. Route 19 in Hico. The accident involved Robert and Rachel Day, of Orwell, OH, with three kids while they were on their way to Florida.
Indiana Stateourquadcities.com

QC man faces child-neglect charge in Indiana

An Eldridge man faces a felony charge of child neglect in Indiana, official records say. Dylan Andrew Diericx, whose address is listed as Eldridge, is in custody, according to court records and LaGrange County Jail. The case of the State of Indiana v. Dylan Andrew Diericx was filed Tuesday. The...
Terre Haute, IN985theriver.com

Man facing neglect charge after fiance’s death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Terre Haute man is facing charges after authorities say his fiance he was caring for died of a drug overdose. According to a probable cause affidavit, Rick Allen Bradbury called police to his home on June 5 after finding his fiance, 52-year-old Melissa Freeman, dead in the bedroom.
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

Cleveland woman convicted on child molestation charges

A Cleveland woman has been convicted on one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation for crimes committed against a 14-year-old boy in 2019. Brittany Elizabeth Hayes, 29, was convicted Wednesday by a Hall County jury, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s office. The three-day trial was presided over by Judge Jason Deal of the Northeastern Judicial Circuit.
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Baby found dead after parents left her with a relative to get a break

An 11-month -old baby has been found dead after her parents left her with a “relative” so that they “could get a break. ”. The incident occurred last week in Indiana. Authorities say the child’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn dropped the child off with 37-year-old Justin Miller on Friday but then contacted them on Sunday when Miller failed to return the girl.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public Safety850wftl.com

Grandfather beats 12-year-old to death; confesses to another murder

The grandfather of a Wisconsin boy is facing murder charges after authorities found that he beat the 12-year-old to death and injured his 8-year-old brother because he stole money. 53-year-old Andrez Martina was taken into custody last weekend on several murder and child abuse charges. Police say the child and...

