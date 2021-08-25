Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ulta Beauty stock price prediction ahead of Q2 earnings

invezz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ulta Beauty stock price is hovering near its all-time high. The stock has surged by more than 200% since the pandemic started. It has formed a rising wedge pattern signalling that it might have a pullback. The Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) stock price is hovering near its all-time high...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Stock Price#Beauty Products#Ulta#Invezz#Capital Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
Marketsinvezz.com

Baxter stock price forecast amid Hill-Rom acquisition rumours

The Baxter stock price will be in focus on Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the firm was in talks to acquire Hill-Rom. The deal would value the company at more than $10 billion. The Baxter (NYSE: BAX) stock price will be in the spotlight on Monday as rumours...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why These 4 Ulta Analysts Lifted Price Targets After Q2 Earnings

Here's what four Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) analysts had to say after the beauty retailer's second-quarter print. The Ulta Beauty Analysts: Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong has an Outperform rating on Ulta and raised the price target from $395 to $460. Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow has an Outperform rating and...
Stocksinvezz.com

Here’s why Affirm Holdings stock opened over 40% up this morning

Select Amazon customers to benefit from Affirm Holdings' BNPL services. The new feature will be available to more customers in the upcoming months. Shares of the U.S. company opened more than 40% up on Monday morning. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) opened more than 40% up in the stock market...
Stocksinvezz.com

Elrond price prediction: EGLD heads to a 20% jump to $200

The Elrond price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. The coin rallied after the latest integration by Copper.co. We explain why the coin could keep rallying to $200. The Elrond (EGLD/USD) price popped on Monday as more companies continued to embrace the network. The...
Stocksinvezz.com

Solana price prediction: relentless rally gains steam as FOMO sets-in

The Solana price has been in a strong bullish momentum lately. The coin’s price surged to an all-time high on Monday. This trend could continue as FOMO mode sets in. The Solana (SOL/USD) price relentless rally continued on Monday as demand for the “new kid on the bloc” rose. The coin jumped to an all-time high of $105, bringing its total market capitalization to more than $30 billion. Notably, Solana jumped even as other cryptocurrency prices like Bitcoin and Ethereum remained under intense pressure.
Stocksinvezz.com

Here’s why Dollar Tree stock is down about 10% on Thursday morning

Dollar Tree says its sales missed Wall Street estimates in the fiscal second quarter. The discount stores company gives weaker than expected guidance for earnings. Shares of the U.S. retailer fell close to 10% in pre-market trading on Thursday. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) said on Thursday its sales missed...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares rose 2.3% to $117.00 in after-hours trading. Toll Brothers Inc...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Why JD.com Stock Jumped Today

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) soared on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce leader's second-quarter financial results surpassed investors' expectations. As of 2:33 p.m. EDT, JD.com's stock price was up more than 14%. So what. JD.com's revenue surged 26.2% year over year to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.3 billion), besting analysts' estimates of...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Where Ulta Beauty Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ulta Beauty has an average price target of $419.77 with a high of $490.00 and a low of $345.00.
Marketsinvezz.com

Bitcoin price prediction: rising wedge points to a drop to $42,500

Bitcoin price has erased some of the gains made last week. The coin’s price has dropped from more than $50,000 to $46,300. The rising wedge pattern points to more weakness. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price tumbled in the overnight session as sentiment in the industry deteriorated. The coin fell to $46,313, which was substantially lower than this week’s high of more than $50,000. This decline brings its total market capitalization to more than $879 billion.
StocksMotley Fool

3 Reasons Salesforce.com Stock Is a Buy After Q2 Earnings

Salesforce's core business is still growing by double digits when excluding recent acquisitions. The purchase of Slack will transform Salesforce into a core operating system for businesses in the next few years. Profit generation has been a great story for stakeholders. Shares of customer relationship management (CRM) leader Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)...
Stocksinvezz.com

Here’s why Support.com is up more than 100% on Friday morning

Retail traders push Support.com stock up more than 100% on Friday. Support.com will complete reverse merger with Greenidge in Q3 of 2021. The stock is suitable for short squeeze because Wall Street is betting against it. The meme stock phenomenon that started with GameStop and AMC Entertainment diversified into several...
Stocksinvezz.com

These two stocks gained 30% and 80% on Friday: here’s why

Bill.com shares are up over 30% on better-than-expected quarterly sales. Retail traders pushed NeuroMetrix shares up 80% this morning. With strong financials, NeuroMetrix is much more than just a meme stock. The stock market is usually not very exciting on the last day of the week. But some stocks still...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Ulta Beauty Reaches Nearly $2 Billion in Quarterly Sales

Click here to read the full article. Ulta Beauty sales jumped in the most recent quarter, as consumers went back into stores to go beauty shopping. Chief executive officer Dave Kimbell said on the company’s earnings call Wednesday that consumer confidence, optimism and comfort shopping in stores “continues to increase.” More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Paris Cafes Open As Outdoor Dining Returns “We’re seeing more of our members return to stores. Traffic trends in stores improved from the first quarter, but remained lower than 2019 levels,” he said.  “The beauty category is recovering faster than we expected, and the investments...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Investors Cheering Ulta Beauty Stock?

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 60.2% year-on-year, to $1.97 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.72 billion. Sales improved 18% from Q2 FY19. Comparable sales increased 56.3%, versus a 26.7% decline in Q2 FY20 and 6.2% growth in Q2 FY19. The gross margin for...
Marketsinvesting.com

Ulta Beauty Jumps as Reopening Boosts Sales, Guidance

Investing.com – Ulta Beauty stock (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded 5.7% higher in Thursday’s premarket as the reopening of offices, stores and entertainment venues boosted sales of its eyeliners and serums in the second quarter. Net sales jumped 60% to $2 billion and comparable sales rose 56%. The latter had fallen 27% in...
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Beauty Health stock surges toward a record after Ulta's plan to test HydraFacials in some stores

Shares of Beauty Health Co. , the parent of The HydraFacial Co., rallied 5.1% toward a record in afternoon trading Thursday, after Ulta Beauty Inc. said it plans to test the company's HydraFacial brand in select stores. "The news is another indication of market receptivity to the Hydrafacial, and we believe that the Beauty Health Co. is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends with its omni-channel strategy," analyst Bruce Jackson at Benchmark wrote in a note to clients. "We continue to believe that continued expansion into the health and beauty channel...and international markets can gain traction as the economy reopen." In Ulta's post-earnings conference call with analysts late Wednesday, Chief Executive David Kimbell said testing HydraFacials, micro-channeling and dermaplaning in some stores was part of Ulta's plan to offer new services that target specific concerns, such as hydration, anti-aging and acne facials that cater to Gen Z customers. Beauty Health's stock, has now more than doubled year to date, up 113.8%, while Ulta shares have climbed 35.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.2%.
Marketsinvezz.com

This analyst raised his price target on Peloton despite weak results: here’s why

Peloton reports wider-than-expected loss for the fiscal fourth quarter. The exercise equipment maker gives weak guidance for the future. Needham's Bernie McTernan still raises his price target on Peloton stock. Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) said its sales topped Wall Street estimates in the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy