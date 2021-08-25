When a CPS case is opened against the primary parent (if biological parents arent together), will they notify the other parent?
My son got a bruise on his face at home from rough housing as he usually does(he is clumsy). His school called CPS. Im married but my wife is not my sons biological mother. We got the initial home visit and they seen that everything was ok. Will they try to reach out to my sons biological mother even though shes not apart of my sons life and doesnt care for him?avvo.com
