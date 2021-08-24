What happens to an upcoming trial when jurisdiction moves to another state?
I moved from CA to TX. The judge granted me permission to move in Oct 2020. And on July 26, 2021 I was granted to move my daughters jurisdiction to Texas. Her dad filed for custody on July 23, 2022. We have upcoming mediation in September 2021 and trial in Dec 2021. If jurisdiction is moved over to TX. Do the dates remain the same? Do we go to trial in CA or does it get moved to TX? Will he have to refile or does it just move to TX?avvo.com
Comments / 0