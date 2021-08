Almost exactly a year ago to the day, we wrote that face masks were here to stay. Unfortunately … it would appear that we were correct in that assertion. After a short hiatus, it looks as though masks are getting set to mount their triumphant return, as we gear up for what is starting to feel eerily like the second act, so to speak. And while they are not yet being enforced across the board, evidenced by the rise of the Delta variant even amongst the vaxxed, facial coverings are once again becoming imperative to stopping the spread — so, you know the deal. Wear one.