From the looks of it, URBN is trying to build an empire centered on the booming secondhand and sharing economy. Two years after putting the finishing touches on Nuuly, the millennial and Gen Z-centric rental entrée it built from the ground up, Urban Outfitters Inc. has even bigger ambitions to capture how modern twenty- and thirty-somethings interact with fashion. On Tuesday, the Philly-based fashion empire officially threw its hat into the resale ring by announcing the fall launch of Nuuly Thrift, a secondhand marketplace seen as a sister brand to what it now bills as Nuuly Rent. Urban says the expansion into...