Tottenham moved to to the top of the Premier League table and Nuno Espirito Santo became the first Spurs manager since 1949 to win their first three league games in charge as his side defeated Watford 1-0 in the Premier League. Son Heung-min gave his side the breakthrough late in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as his in-swinging free-kick from the left evaded everyone and curled into the far corner of the Watford net. Dele Alli had a good chance to double Spurs’ lead in the second half following a cut-back from Harry Kane, who was making...