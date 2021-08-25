Cancel
Evansville, IN

Alert Days today and tomorrow for excessive heat

By Arden Gregory
14news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are still on alert today and tomorrow for excessive heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the Tri-State until 7 PM Thursday as heat index values could reach as high as 100 to 105° each afternoon. Sunstroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heatstroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity in these conditions. If you are working outside, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room.

Evansville, IN
