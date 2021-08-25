‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star Nicholas Brendon arrested on prescription drug charge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known as Xander on the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” TV series, is facing a felony prescription drug fraud charge after he was arrested during a traffic stop last week in Indiana, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Times and WTHI-TV, Terre Haute police said they stopped Brendon, 50, on Aug. 18 for driving erratically on Seabury Street. After noticing Brendon “was sweating profusely and appeared nervous,” officers asked him to get out of the car, the arrest affidavit said.

Police searched Brendon, who claimed to be Kelton Schultz, and discovered an amphetamine pill bottle bearing Schultz’s name in one of his pockets, the affidavit said. Officers then found an arrest warrant for “Nicholas Bender” while running a background check on his ID, which also bore Schultz’s name, according to the affidavit.

A search of Brendon’s car netted a bag containing possible methamphetamine or cocaine residue, more bags with powder residue, and prescription pill bottles for Bender and Schultz, police said.

After responding when an officer called him Nick, Brendon told police his real name and said Kelton is his identical twin brother, WTHI reported. According to the Times, Brendon, whose birth name was Nicholas Brendon Schultz, has a twin named Kelly Donovan Schultz. Brendon claimed they were prescribed the same medication and occasionally fill each other’s prescriptions, police said.

Police, who believe Brendon was abusing or selling the medication and using the ID to obtain more pills, arrested him on charges of prescription drug fraud and falsely identifying himself, the news outlets reported. He was later released and is due in court Dec. 12, the Times reported.

