Type 1 diabetes surges in White and Black populations, while type 2 diabetes skyrockets in Black and Hispanic youth. WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a report published this week in JAMA, “Trends in Prevalence of Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents in the United States, 2001-2017”, diagnosed cases of type 1 and type 2 diabetes are surging among youth in the United States. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under age 20 living with type 1 diabetes increased by 45%, and the number living with type 2 diabetes grew by 95%. Type 1 diabetes remains the most common type of diabetes in U.S. youth.