Comments: The defending Division II state champion starts at the top of this year’s Crop. Two-time News-Herald player of the year and Ohio Gatorade athlete of year Kathryn Randorf will try to lead the Lancers back to the state tournament. … Hot on their heels is NDCL, which returns a lot of talent from their state runner-up performance against Gilmour in the state final. … Riverside, Lake Catholic and Kirtland all made it to the regional round in 2020 as well… West Geauga comes off of its first-ever CVC Chagrin Division championship and looks to improve on its sectional final appearance. … Cardinal and Beaumont each made it to a district final and were a set away from advancing to the regional round. … Berkshire was a set away from a district final before the Badgers were upset by Cardinal Money. The Badgers will need to find someone to replace the output of Mollee Chapman after her graduation. … South has a lot of new faces, but experienced head coach Mark Ridley has high hopes for his squad.