Twelve developments from across North America were selected as winners of the 2021 ULI Americas Awards for Excellence. The winners include 10 from the United States and two from Canada. Urban Land Institute (ULI) began the Awards for Excellence program in 1979 to recognize truly superior development efforts in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. Winning projects represent the highest standards of achievement in the land use profession. The winners of the ULI Americas Awards for Excellence become finalists for the 2021 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from Europe and Asia. ULI will announce the winners of the global awards ahead of the ULI Fall Meeting in October.