I'm suspended from my job and they doesn't want to call back?

KCDO: Sharona Hoffman, the Edgar A. Hahn Professor of Law and co-director of the Law-Medicine Center, said that employers have the right to require vaccines. “There is another law, the Americans with Disabilities Act, that does have a confidentiality mandate for employers and also governs what kind of inquiries an employer can make, but as long as the inquiry is job-related, employers have a right to make those kinds of inquiries” she said. “They’re keeping the workplace safe, keeping employees safe, keeping customers or clients safe. This is job-related, and so employers are within their rights to require people to upload their vaccine cards and to make other inquiries about it.”