I'm suspended from my job and they doesn't want to call back?

Pittsburgh, PA
 7 days ago

I went out of state without reporting to my job. And came back with a severe head cold. And they tested me the first time ...negative...looked on my fb to see that I traveled. And went on 14 day quarantine...And came back did 2 more covid test. Negative. Then the receptionist told the admin that i didn't pre screen and i been suspended ever since. Never got written up and I had a witness to verify that I did pre screen but she didn't hear my temperature. So please help me.

State
Pennsylvania State
#Covid
Unemployment
Jobs
