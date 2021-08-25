Cancel
FCC Floats $5 Million Fine for Conservative Jacob Wohl, Allies (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed the highest financial penalty to date against a group of individuals for apparently making more than 1,000 robocalls to voters without prior consent. The commission said John M. Burkman, Jacob Alexander Wohl, and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC violated the Telephone Consumer Protection...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Public Safetythv11.com

2 men face record $5.1M robocall fine from FCC

The Federal Communications Commission proposed the largest robocalling fine in the agency's history Tuesday, aimed at two men and a lobbying firm it alleges sent more than 1,100 unlawful, prerecorded robocalls. The proposed $5,134,500 against Jacob Wohl, John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC comes after Congress passed an...
Presidential ElectionMarietta Daily Journal

Pro-Trump activists face $5 million fine for robocalls, FCC says

Two pro-Trump activists who orchestrated a campaign to discourage voting in large cities face a record $5.13 million fine under a tougher law governing robocalls, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday. Jacob Wohl, John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC made more than 1,100 prerecorded robocalls to wireless numbers...
Public Safetytelecompetitor.com

FCC Proposes $5.1 Million Robocalling Fine, First Under TRACED Act

In the first case under the TRACED Act’s Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) rules, the FCC has proposed a $5.1 million robocalling fine, continuing its attempts to reign in unlawful robocalls. In March, the FCC issued a $225 million fine against Texas-based telemarketers who made an estimated 1 billion robocalls.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

FCC proposes $5M fine for election robocalls from conservative activists

Conservative activists facing felony charges in Michigan for alleged robocalls discouraging mail-in voting last year now face a more than $5 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission related to the calls. The $5,134,500 proposed fine against John Burkman, Jacob Wohl and J.M. Burkman and Associates, LLC constitutes the largest...
ElectionsSlate

FCC Proposes $5 Million Fine for Right-Wing Conspiracists’ Vote-Suppressing Election Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission is going after right-wing stunt conspiracists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, proposing a $5 million fine as a penalty for a deluge of vote-suppressing robocalls ordered by the pair ahead of the 2020 election. The proposed fine, which Wohl and Burkman can still appeal, is the largest ever proposed by the FCC as an anti-robocall measure. The twentysomething Wohl and his partner-in-(alleged) crime conservative political activist Jack Burkman are no strangers to absurd smear campaigns and media stunts, concocting elaborate hoaxes targeting figures like Pete Buttigieg and Robert Mueller. It’s a real testament to the pliability of the American legal system that Wohl and Burkman are not in jail already.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman face the largest robocall fine in history, according to the FCC.

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman face the largest robocall fine in history, according to the FCC. To right-wing provocateurs Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has suggested the largest-ever robocalling fine. The government requested a $5,134,500 fine for the pair for allegedly conducting illegal robocalls to wireless phones without the call recipients’ prior express authorization.
Public SafetyThe Verge

Conservative pranksters face $5 million proposed fine over robocalls

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission proposed an over $5 million fine against conspiracy theorists and conservative activists John Burkman and Jacob Wohl for making hundreds of robocalls spreading 2020 election misinformation. In its proposal, the FCC said that the agency is weighing a $5,134,500 fine against Burkman and Wohl...
Public SafetyDaily Beast

Huckster Jacob Wohl Faces $5M Federal Fine for Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed fining Jacob Wohl and his associate Jack Burkman $5 million for making more than 1,000 unsolicited robocalls. Wohl and Burkman targeted areas with high percentages of Black voters in apparent attempts to discourage them from voting by mail in the lead up to the 2020 election. They faced a lawsuit in New York, as well as Ohio and Michigan indictments. The FCC said in a press release, “The robocalls in this case, made on August 26 and September 14, 2020, used messages telling potential voters that, if they vote by mail, their ‘personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.’” According to the FCC, the calls identified Wohl and Burkman by name. Burkman told a New York court of the 1,141 dials, “That is our call, yes, yes.”
