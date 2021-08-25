Cancel
Bubble-Wrap Around Sealed Air's Auditor Change—Punctured By SEC's Blunt Tool

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not disputed. Sealed Air Corporation’s replacement of KPMG with EY for its 2015 audit was corrupt. The Securities and Exchange Commission so found. In proceedings dated Aug. 2, 2021 (here and here), the agency barred from practice and fined William Stiehl, the company CFO at the heart of the scheme, censured and fined EY $10 million, and imposed fines and practice bars on three of its partners (Paragraph 2):

