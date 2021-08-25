Bubble-Wrap Around Sealed Air’s Auditor Change—Punctured By SEC’s Blunt Tool

Cryptocurrency advocates and some U.S. policymakers have urged for an amendment to the cryptocurrency tax reporting provision in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The provision would require each "broker" to report their cryptocurrency gains in a type of 1099 form. But, critics worry that as written, the provision's definition of a "broker" is too broad. Cryptocurrency advocates are concerned that the current language could potentially target those without customers who therefore wouldn't have access to the information needed to comply.